C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $92.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.85% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $1,365,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 38.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 49,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

