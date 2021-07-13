Caas Capital Management LP Has $2.41 Million Stock Holdings in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX)

Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) by 53.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,069 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Galera Therapeutics were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Galera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Linda West acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $365,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GRTX opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.08. Equities analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galera Therapeutics Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

