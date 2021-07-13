Caas Capital Management LP Invests $1.74 Million in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAX. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $197,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,248,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,734,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Shares of NYSE PAX opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. Patria Investments Limited has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $23.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.34.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PAX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Patria Investments in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

