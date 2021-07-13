Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZUU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANZUU. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,497,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000.

ANZUU stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $10.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.97.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

