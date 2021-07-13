Caas Capital Management LP Takes $2.60 Million Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 184,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of Par Pacific at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $1,069,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $1,526,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 236,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,840.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $16.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $20.18.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $888.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 94.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

