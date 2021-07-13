Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DCRCU. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,743,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,994,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $996,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $737,000. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,845,000.

Shares of NASDAQ DCRCU opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.73. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $14.96.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

