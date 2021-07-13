Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:REVHU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Revolution Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000.

NASDAQ:REVHU opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.08. Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Revolution Healthcare Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

