Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cactus (NYSE:WHD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cactus is ahead of most peers since its highly-engineered products can yield improved pad drilling and completion efficiencies. Along with the enhancement of safety measures, the most advanced wellhead and frac solutions which Cactus offers can deliver significant time savings. A fleet of frac valves and ancillary equipment is also being maintained by Cactus that creates short-term rental income. Notably, with no bank debt outstanding, the firm’s balance sheet is significantly healthy. However, higher equipment reactivation costs can affect Cactus' bottom line. Moreover, the company has been persistently paying lower dividend yields than the industry’s composite stocks. Also, its operating cash flows are declining. Lower spending by upstream firms is still affecting equipment demand. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cactus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised shares of Cactus from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cactus in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.83.

NYSE:WHD opened at $38.93 on Monday. Cactus has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.86 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $84.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. Cactus had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 3.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cactus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Cactus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $692,612.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,717,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,464 shares in the company, valued at $4,137,938.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth about $1,801,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Cactus by 69.5% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cactus during the first quarter worth about $560,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Cactus by 44.9% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cactus by 100.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 245,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

