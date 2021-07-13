Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $152.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $7,373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $117,075,548.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $129,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 101,218 shares in the company, valued at $13,086,475.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 153,000 shares of company stock worth $20,356,150 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $2,496,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after acquiring an additional 33,790 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.8% in the first quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 510,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,887,000 after purchasing an additional 266,193 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $137.73 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $95.24 and a twelve month high of $149.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $736.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.79 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 23.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

