Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $232,000 Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 283.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,822,322.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $116.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.82. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.30.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 50.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company.

Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.95.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

