Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (CMCL) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 15th

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Caledonia Mining has raised its dividend payment by 143.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Caledonia Mining has a payout ratio of 19.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.05. The firm has a market cap of $148.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.80. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $29.39.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 16.74%.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

