California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) EVP Bob D. Brown Sells 10,000 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $340,000.00.
Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45.
California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.
About California Resources
California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.
