California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) EVP Bob D. Brown Sells 10,000 Shares

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $340,000.00.

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.45.

Get California Resources alerts:

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $363.00 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in California Resources during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on California Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for California Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.