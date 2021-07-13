Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Cameco stock opened at $18.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -300.45 and a beta of 1.01. Cameco has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.21 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.70.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The company had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 211,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cameco by 0.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 155,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Cameco by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 5.5% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 2.8% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 32,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

