Canon (NYSE:CAJ) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canon (NYSE:CAJ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Canon, Inc. is an industry leader in professional and consumer imaging equipment and information systems. Canon’s extensive product line enables businesses and consumers worldwide to capture, store and distribute visual information. Canon products include full-color as well as black and white copiers; color laser printers; facsimile machines; micrographics and optical disk filing systems; word processors, typewriters and calculators; camcorders, and lenses; semiconductor, broadcast and optical equipment; and other specialized industrial products. “

Get Canon alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $22.70 on Monday. Canon has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $25.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.36.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canon will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAJ. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 15.4% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 21.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 14.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 182.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 149,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 96,595 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Canon by 3.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Canon

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canon (CAJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.