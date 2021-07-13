Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Capital Southwest were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Capital Southwest by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in Capital Southwest by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 257,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Southwest in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ:CSWC opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Capital Southwest Co. has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $561.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.45.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 74.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 103.61%.

Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

