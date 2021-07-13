Caption Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,400 Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,482,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,354,000 after purchasing an additional 277,119 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,864,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,959,000 after purchasing an additional 48,533 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,183,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,445,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,554 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $48.92. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 45.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.77.

In other news, Director E Scott Urdang bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, with a total value of $46,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at $6,108,546.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.