Caption Management LLC Lowers Stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Caption Management LLC decreased its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 96.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,500 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC’s holdings in Baozun were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BZUN. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62. Baozun Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.07 and a 52-week high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BZUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baozun in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. reduced their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

