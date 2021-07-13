Caption Management LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BIDU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.47.

NASDAQ BIDU opened at $180.39 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.75 and a 12 month high of $354.82. The company has a market cap of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $191.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

