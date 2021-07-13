Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 31,104 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 272.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $20,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

MDY stock opened at $494.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $493.36. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $317.31 and a 1 year high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

