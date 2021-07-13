Captrust Financial Advisors Buys 1,061 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 68,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $16,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% in the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 28.1% in the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

NYSE BDX opened at $249.58 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $243.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.41, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total transaction of $828,720.72. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

