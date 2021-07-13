Captrust Financial Advisors Has $13.82 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 263.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 163,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after buying an additional 5,034,490 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $383,627,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,256,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,781,000 after buying an additional 2,581,070 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after buying an additional 2,469,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,064,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,078,000 after buying an additional 2,461,024 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock opened at $86.17 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.49.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

