Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,582 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $15,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $64,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.05 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $74.90 and a twelve month high of $106.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.