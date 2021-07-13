Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 41,718 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 243,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,718 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $1,091,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 4.8% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 318,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,781,000 after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in The Coca-Cola by 46.4% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 50,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 16,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $54.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $56.48.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,530,796.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,392 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,959. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.07.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

