Cardstack (CARD) Market Capitalization Hits $18.52 Million

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Cardstack coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cardstack has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. Cardstack has a total market cap of $18.52 million and $189,779.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cardstack alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00052096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00016200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $274.61 or 0.00846735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000395 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Cardstack Coin Profile

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack . Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

Cardstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.