Carol Denise Stott Sells 11,886 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NYSE:VRM) Stock

Vroom, Inc. (NYSE:VRM) insider Carol Denise Stott sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $472,111.92.

Carol Denise Stott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Carol Denise Stott sold 32,184 shares of Vroom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.43, for a total transaction of $1,301,199.12.

NYSE VRM opened at $40.63 on Tuesday. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

