Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,391 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,921,000 after buying an additional 293,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,416,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,581,000 after buying an additional 526,712 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after buying an additional 64,604 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,276,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 617,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,986,000 after buying an additional 43,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Carpenter Technology stock opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 2.21.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.20%.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

