Casa Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CASA) Director William C. Styslinger III Sells 60,000 Shares

Casa Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CASA) Director William C. Styslinger III sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $511,800.00.

Shares of CASA stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.60. 268,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,374. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $13.15.

About Casa Systems

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

