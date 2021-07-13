Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.28% of Casey’s General Stores worth $262,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,220.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CASY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.82.

CASY opened at $195.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $229.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

