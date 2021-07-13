Casper (CSPR) Market Capitalization Tops $57.73 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0709 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Casper has traded 42% lower against the US dollar. Casper has a market cap of $57.73 million and $7.42 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00042028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.25 or 0.00115158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00152727 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,419.93 or 1.00222311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $304.39 or 0.00940989 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,211,262,503 coins and its circulating supply is 813,898,548 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

