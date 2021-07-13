Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) by 43.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 51,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 8,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

CSTL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

In other Castle Biosciences news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total value of $955,350.00. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $78,611.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 554,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,537,810.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,141 shares of company stock worth $11,070,735. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $71.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.10 and a beta of 0.43. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 4.74% and a negative net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

