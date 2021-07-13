Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Titus Wealth Management

Titus Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 166,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,664,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.23. 41,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,552,093. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.85 and a 52-week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 62.80%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.30.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

