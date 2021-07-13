Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Decreased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,431 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.30.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $218.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.92. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

