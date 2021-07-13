CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a growth of 5,622.2% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,857,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDD traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 14,189,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,706,637. CBD of Denver has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

