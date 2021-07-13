CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Update

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,500 shares, a growth of 5,622.2% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,857,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBDD traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 14,189,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,706,637. CBD of Denver has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01.
CBD of Denver Company Profile
Read More: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for CBD of Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD of Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.