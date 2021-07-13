CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 89.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,113 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $36,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 791,757 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,037,000 after purchasing an additional 23,421 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after purchasing an additional 415,670 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $49.57 on Tuesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.83.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The business had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. CDK Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

