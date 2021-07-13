Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

CELC traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $23.41. The company had a trading volume of 72,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,867. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.46. The firm has a market cap of $296.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 1.49. Celcuity has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Celcuity will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CELC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Celcuity by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 66.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 29,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Celcuity by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.55% of the company’s stock.

About Celcuity

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

