Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 238,700 shares, an increase of 804.2% from the June 15th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CELTF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Liberum Capital began coverage on Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

OTCMKTS:CELTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,880. Centamin has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

