Centiva Capital LP Acquires 149 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in CMC Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,376,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,882,000 after acquiring an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CMC Materials by 4.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in CMC Materials during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCMP. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.40.

Shares of CCMP opened at $150.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $198.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $290.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 20.99% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

