Centiva Capital LP Acquires Shares of 7,304 VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in VEREIT by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VEREIT by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,139,000 after purchasing an additional 91,654 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its stake in VEREIT by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VEREIT by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,260,000 after purchasing an additional 363,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in VEREIT by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,173,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $47.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $49.77.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). VEREIT had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $290.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. VEREIT’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VER. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VEREIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.6 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

