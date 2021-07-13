Centiva Capital LP Invests $272,000 in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,311,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,533,000 after purchasing an additional 633,984 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Avnet by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,058,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,475,000 after acquiring an additional 320,747 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Avnet by 74.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,196,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,059 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Avnet by 959.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,611,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Avnet by 3.0% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,424,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,133,000 after acquiring an additional 41,640 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVT. TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

NASDAQ AVT opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $901,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.