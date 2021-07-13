Centiva Capital LP Purchases New Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $44.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $49.76.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.94.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.