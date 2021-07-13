Centiva Capital LP Sells 1,123 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Centiva Capital LP reduced its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 152.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,044,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,794,000 after acquiring an additional 629,984 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 40.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett in the first quarter worth approximately $17,687,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 30,968 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 54.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 185,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,825,000 after acquiring an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.85. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $36.95.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.97 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.22.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Story: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.