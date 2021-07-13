Centiva Capital LP Takes $255,000 Position in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,277,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,494,000 after buying an additional 166,337 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 733.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 208,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 183,643 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Alamos Gold by 51.3% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,670,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 566,330 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGI opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

AGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC reduced their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.93.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

