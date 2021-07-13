Centiva Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

Centiva Capital LP lowered its position in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP owned approximately 0.06% of AEA-Bridges Impact worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMPX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 181.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 6.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact by 691.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 652,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 570,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IMPX opened at $9.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $11.42.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

