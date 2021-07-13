Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $27.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $25.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25. Central Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $28.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, Director Saedene K. Ota acquired 1,800 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Central Pacific Financial during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others.

