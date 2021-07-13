Central Valley Community Bancorp (NYSE:CVCY) EVP Sells $258,000.00 in Stock

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NYSE:CVCY) EVP Blaine Lauhon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $258,000.00.
Shares of CVCY stock opened at $20.45 on Tuesday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $21.75.
About Central Valley Community Bancorp
Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Valley Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.