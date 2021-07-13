Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ IPSC opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03.
Century Therapeutics Company Profile
Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.
