Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Investment analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on Century Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Century Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ IPSC opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Century Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.92 and a fifty-two week high of $30.03.

In other Century Therapeutics news, Director Eli Casdin purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $15,000,000.00.

Century Therapeutics Company Profile

Century Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Century Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.