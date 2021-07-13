Cerence Inc. (NYSE:CRNC) CEO Sells $697,949.14 in Stock

Cerence Inc. (NYSE:CRNC) CEO Sanjay Dhawan sold 8,407 shares of Cerence stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $697,949.14.

Sanjay Dhawan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Sanjay Dhawan sold 14,318 shares of Cerence stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.29, for a total value of $1,622,086.22.

Shares of Cerence stock opened at $114.67 on Tuesday. Cerence Inc. has a one year low of $34.23 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cerence Inc provides AI-powered assistants and innovations for connected and autonomous vehicles It offers edge software components; cloud-connected components; toolkits; applications; and virtual assistant coexistence and professional services. The company also provides conversational artificial intelligence, including voice recognition, natural language understanding, and artificial intelligence services.

