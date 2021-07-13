CertiK (CTK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.24 Million

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CertiK has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. CertiK has a total market cap of $45.48 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00042414 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00118172 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.13 or 0.00153986 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,651.11 or 1.00295328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.57 or 0.00947840 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,058,351 coins and its circulating supply is 45,373,569 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

