CFM Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,467,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,104,236,000 after buying an additional 176,718 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,624,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,310,095,000 after acquiring an additional 175,527 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,340,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $561,131,000 after buying an additional 1,149,862 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,672,674 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,326,000 after purchasing an additional 59,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,058,000 after buying an additional 41,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $375.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $346.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.75. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.84 and a twelve month high of $377.19. The company has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.99.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,035,795. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

