CFM Wealth Partners LLC Invests $202,000 in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,142,840 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,322,000 after acquiring an additional 307,477 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,026,000 after purchasing an additional 552,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,394,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $625,606,000 after purchasing an additional 306,944 shares in the last quarter. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $12,665,274.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,115,822.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $101.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $101.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.79.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

